Army, BSF exchange sweets with Pakistani counterparts on Independence Day

Indian troops on Tuesday exchanged greetings and sweets with their Pakistani counterparts in Poonch, Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day.
In Poonch, the Indian Army and Pakistani troops exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chakan Da Bagh and another forward area, officials said.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere, they said.
The exchange of sweets took place at all BoPs in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor, they said.
