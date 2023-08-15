Left Menu

Army, BSF exchange sweets with Pakistani counterparts on Independence Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-08-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 19:32 IST
Army, BSF exchange sweets with Pakistani counterparts on Independence Day
  • Country:
  • India

Indian troops on Tuesday exchanged greetings and sweets with their Pakistani counterparts in Poonch, Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

In Poonch, the Indian Army and Pakistani troops exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chakan Da Bagh and another forward area, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere, they said.

The exchange of sweets took place at all BoPs in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023