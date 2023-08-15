Left Menu

Army command in Kerala celebrates Independence Day by hoisting national flag at Ponmudi Hill

The Army team also visited various schools and distributed sweets and pamphlets about the Agnipath scheme, a Defence statement said.Throughout the country, the Army hoisted the National Flag at various hill forts and hill tops as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations, it said.

The Indian Army stationed at the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday celebrated the nation's 77th Independence Day by trekking to the nearby Ponmudi Hill and hoisting the national flag there. The Army team also visited various schools and distributed sweets and pamphlets about the Agnipath scheme, a Defence statement said.

''Throughout the country, the Army hoisted the National Flag at various hill forts and hill tops as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations,'' it said. Meanwhile, Independence Day was celebrated by the Navy at the Southern Naval Command (SNC) War Memorial in Kochi. On the occasion, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi PVSM, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) of the Southern Naval Command, laid a wreath at the SNC War Memorial in honour of all Naval personnel who gave their lives for the country in the line of duty, the statement said. He also reviewed the Ceremonial Parade during which the President's colour awarded to the Southern Naval Command was also paraded.

Addressing the parade, the Vice Admiral highlighted how India grew into a strong and resilient nation overcoming unprecedented challenges post independence and that it has earned the respect of the world, the statement said.

He also reminded everyone of the important role of the Armed Forces in protecting the sovereignty of the nation and implored all personnel to continuously hone their skills and knowledge to be combat ready, credible, cohesive and a future proof force, it said.

The FOCINC congratulated the personnel of Southern Naval Command who were awarded commendations on the occasion.

All Naval ships were 'dressed overall' with various signal flags to mark the occasion, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

