Rajasthan: Fearing arrest by police, man shoots himself dead

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 20:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man alleged to have shot at a jeweller in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district earlier, shot himself dead after being surrounded by police in Neem Ka Thana district on Tuesday, police said. Pradeep Yadav was evading arrest in Dada Fatehpura hills under Mehada Police Station area in the district where police had surrounded him. Fearing arrest, the accused shot himself dead with a pistol, DSP Satish Verma said.

On August 13, a 21-year-old man was shot at by two bike-borne assailants -- Pradeep Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav -- at the former's jewellery shop when he allegedly refused to pay Rs 30 lakh to the two accused.

The incident had happened in Sahad village of Jhunjhunu district when Rahul Soni, the victim, first refused the accused men's demands over a phone call. The accused then reached his shop and demanded to be paid. When Soni refused giving the money, the accused opened fire at him, police said. On Tuesday, Pradeep Yadav's accomplice Dharmendra Yadav was arrested after a long search operation, the DSP said. He said the body was handed over to his family members after post mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

