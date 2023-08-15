Left Menu

Odisha: Fake jawan arrested from Independence Day parade venue

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 20:17 IST
A fake Army jawan was held from the venue of the Independence Day parade in Odisha's Puri district on Tuesday, police said.

The man, dressed in Army uniform, entered the Talabania Parade Ground while the Independence Day function was underway, they said.

He was spotted by some security officers in the designated area for the press, and then handed over to the police.

He was covering his face frequently, leading to suspicion, which helped the on-duty officers nab him, police said.

The man hailed from Kumbharpada area of Puri town. His intentions were not immediately clear, they said, adding that an investigation was underway.

In Krushnaprasad block of the district, the headmaster of a school collapsed and died soon after hoisting the tricolour, officials said.

Prafulla Chandra Sahu, the headmaster of Maleswari Project Primary School, collapsed and fell on the ground soon after hoisting the national flag.

He was rushed to the community health centre where he died while undergoing treatment, officials said. Doctors suspected that he suffered a heart attack, they said.

In Bhadrak district, five students of Atal Bihari High School in Basudevpur municipality area fell sick during Independence Day parade, police said.

The students fell sick due to excess heat and humid conditions, they said.

The students were taken to the local health centre, and their condition is stable at present, officials said.

