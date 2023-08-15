Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested in connection with Nuh violence

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31, police said.

Bajrangi alias Rajkumar was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered him at Nuh's Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu, they said.

Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was taken initially detained by the Crime Investigation Agency team of Tauru for questioning.

A spokesperson of Nuh Police said Bittu Bajrangi was arrested after the questioning and will be produced in a city court on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 353, 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 395, 397 (armed robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, police said.

A senior police officer said Bajrangi and his associates wielded weapons during the VHP procession that came under attack in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31.

During the violence that ensued, Bajrangi and his associates were waving their weapons in the air and ASP Kundu confiscated the weapons, but they snatched them from a police vehicle, the official said, adding they also allegedly threatened the police.

Earlier, Bajrangi was accused of posting inflammatory remarks on social media.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the recent clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.

