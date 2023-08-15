My aim is to put smile on common man's face: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the aim of his administration is to put a smile on the every person's face, asserting that sincere efforts have been made for the welfare of people in the Union territory.

Sinha said this during his address at the Independence Day function here.

Recalling his first I-Day speech as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said sincere efforts have been made for the welfare of the people and ensuring peace in everyone's life. ''Three years ago, on this day, I said to you that I have no promises to make, but I have promises to keep. I have dedicated every moment of my life to keep those promises and to usher Jammu and Kashmir in a new era of peace and prosperity,'' he said.

''My ultimate aim is to put a smile on the common man's face. Every policy and every decision has been taken to ensure that all sections of society -- farmers, soldiers, labourers, women, teachers, engineers, doctors and businessmen -- are given a fair and equal opportunity for a brighter future, so that they can contribute in building a confident and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir,'' Sinha said in his address.

The LG highlighted the steps taken by his administration including reviving tourism, holding G20 working group meeting in Srinagar, dismantling terror ecosystem, providing land to the landless and developing infrastructure in the Union territory.

''Terrorism is one of the gravest threats to peace and progress. The ideology of terrorism and separatism is cancer for the society and all its forms have to be completely eliminated. We need to identify the remaining elements and isolate them. We need to stop using double standards for terrorism. ''A terrorist has to be called a terrorist. We are determined to take decisive and tough action against terrorism and strike the last nail in the coffin of terrorist- secessionist ecosystem,'' he said.

Sinha termed 2023 as the golden year for Jammu and Kashmir.

''The successful G20 meeting, which saw massive public participation, testifies that the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir have broken their shackles and are raring to scale new height,'' he said Sinha said notwithstanding the conspiracies and attempts of the neighbouring countries to disturb the event, representatives from 27 nations participated in the meeting here which was a ''loud and clear message to our adversaries''. ''The G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting not only strengthened diplomatic ties, but also opened new avenues for global partnership that will help in tapping the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir. I am proud to inform you that since the G20 event, there has been an increase of 59 per cent in foreign tourist arrivals in Kashmir Valley, as compared to the previous year,'' he said.

Sinha said while Jammu and Kashmir received a total of 1.88 crore tourists last year, it has already seen a footfall of 1.27 crore visitors in the first seven months of the year. ''We have welcomed 1.27 crore tourists till July this year, another record in the history of the tourism sector,'' he added.

The LG lauded the security forces for their role in curbing terrorism in the UT.

''I want to assure our brave soldiers guarding the borders that citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire nation stand shoulder to shoulder with you. We believe in peace, we believe in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and mutual goodwill. We are fully committed to safeguard national interests and if provoked, we are capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)