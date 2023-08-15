Latvia increases Belarus border protection after 96 illegal crossing attempts

Latvian border guard service asked for army and police assistance to guard the border with Belarus on Tuesday, after 96 attempts to cross illegally in 24 hours, the border guard service said.

Border guard officers have also been recalled from their holidays to patrol the border, the service said in a statement. Latvia has "information about a possible increase in hybrid threats" and that Belarus authorities are increasingly involved in organising the flow of illegal immigrants, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)