Four arrested for stealing from temple's donation box in Delhi's Rohini

Four members of a gang were arrested for allegedly stealing money from the donation box of Ram temple in the Rohini area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Rahul alias Macchi (29), Mohit (22), Brijesh Verma (23) and Jitender Kumar (25) -- all residents of Rohini Sector-7, they said. Rs 11,973 cash and tools used to commit the theft crime were recovered, police said. On Sunday, police nabbed the four members of Macchi gang from DDA Park near Ambedkar Bhawan, Naharpur Village, Rohini Sector-7 after a tip-off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said. They disclosed their involvement in the recent burglary case of North Rohini Police Station where they had allegedly stolen cash from the donation box (danpeti) of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir at Rohini Sector-7, the DCP said. Rahul has previously been involved in 13 cases of snatching, robbery, theft and kidnapping, police said.

