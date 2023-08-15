Left Menu

Indore: BJYM claims `petrol bomb' hurled at Tiranga Yatra; police verifying allegation

Inflammable substance was allegedly thrown at a Tiranga Yatra taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the ruling BJPs youth wing, in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city on Tuesday, police said.While BJYM workers claimed that a petrol bomb hit a vehicle carrying a DJ system, police had not yet found any evidence confirming it, said a senior official.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:29 IST
Inflammable substance was allegedly thrown at a `Tiranga Yatra' taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the ruling BJP's youth wing, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday, police said.

While BJYM workers claimed that a `petrol bomb' hit a vehicle carrying a DJ system, police had not yet found any evidence confirming it, said a senior official. The procession had been organized to mark Independence Day.

BJYM workers lodged a complaint at Chhatripura police station alleging that anti-social elements hurled a petrol bomb at the procession in Indore-4 assembly constituency.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Chauhan told reporters that a case was registered against three unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage up to Rs 100), and investigation was underway.

"Prima facie, there is no evidence that a petrol bomb was thrown. The media will be informed about the facts we find during the investigation," he said.

As per the complaint, something hit the DJ system vehicle and a loudspeaker caught fire.

"Participants in the yatra brought the fire under control. People present nearby told them that three unidentified people riding a motorcycle fled from the spot after throwing some object,'' the ACP said. CCTV footage of the spot was being collected, he said.

The ACP denied rumors that stones were also pelted at the procession.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said a burnt loudspeaker and some glass shards were found at the spot. ''But at the moment it has not been confirmed that the loudspeaker caught fire due to a petrol bomb." he said.

Police have obtained some CCTV footage purportedly showing three persons fleeing on a motorcycle, the official added.

