UN chief says robust force needed to disarm Haiti's gangs

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
A "robust use of force" by a multinational police deployment - enabled by military assets - is needed to restore law and order in Haiti and disarm gangs, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Guterres again called for countries to contribute to such a force and for the Security Council to back a deployment. He also outlined two potential options for the U.N. to provide logistical support to a multinational force and Haiti's police and to strengthen a U.N. political mission already in Haiti.

