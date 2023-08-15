Blinken says US overall approach to Iran has not changed after detainee deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the Biden administration's overall approach to Iran had not changed after an agreement on Americans detained there and that Washington would pursue a strategy of deterrence, pressure and diplomacy.

Blinken spoke on Monday with the families of some of the detainees released to house arrest last week, he told reporters in a news conference.

