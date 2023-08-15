Blinken says US satisfied with Japan's plans to release water from Fukushima
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said Washington is satisfied with Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Tokyo's plans are in accordance with international standards, Blinken told reporters ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Aug. 18.
