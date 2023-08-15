Woman killed in attack by neighbours in UP's Barabanki

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by neighbours following a dispute in the Baddupur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

Amid tension after the woman's death in the Lilauli village, police personnel have been deployed and some people were detained, they said.

The couple had been locked in a dispute with their neighbours for some time over laying a thatched roof. On Tuesday, Neeraj Kumar and his wife Savita were laying the roof when their neighbours began an argument. The couple was then attacked with sticks and shovels, the police said.

Severely injured, Neeraj Kumar and Savita were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared the woman dead, they said.

Neeraj Kumar was admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition from where he was referred to King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem. Some people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Police force is deployed in the village, Mishra added.

