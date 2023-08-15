Left Menu

'Uri' screened in Manipur, first Hindi film to be shown in 23 years

The organisation describes itself as the voice of Kuki tribes.Before the screening of the movie, the national anthem was played at the open air theatre, located 63 km from the capital city.Manipur has been witnessing widespread ethnic clashes between majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 3 and so far over 160 people have been killed.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:48 IST
'Uri' screened in Manipur, first Hindi film to be shown in 23 years
  • Country:
  • India

Cinema returned to strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday after more than 20 years when a Bollywood movie on surgical strikes against Pakistan was screened at a makeshift open air theatre in Churachandpur.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'' was attended by a large number of people at Rengkai (Lamka). The screening was organised by the Hmar Students Association (HSA) to express its opposition to the ban on Hindi movies imposed in September 2000 by 'Revolutionary People's Front', a political wing of the proscribed People's Liberation Army, a valley-based Meitei terror group.

''It has been over two decades since a movie was screened in our town. The Meiteis have banned Hindi movies for a long long time.

''Today's move is to defy the anti-national policies of the Meitei groups and to show our love for India,'' Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, said in a brief statement. The organisation describes itself as the voice of Kuki tribes.

Before the screening of the movie, the national anthem was played at the open air theatre, located 63 km from the capital city.

Manipur has been witnessing widespread ethnic clashes between majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 3 and so far over 160 people have been killed. On Monday, the HSA said the screening is to show ''our defiance and opposition to terror groups which have subjugated the tribals for decades''.

''Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice,'' it appealed.

The HSA said the last Hindi film that was publicly screened in Manipur was ''Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'' in 1998.

Officials said that within a week of the ban in 2000, rebels had burnt 6,000 to 8,000 video and audio cassettes and compact discs in Hindi collected from outlets in the state.

Though the RPF gave no reason for the ban in the northeastern state, cable operators said the militant group feared negative impact of Bollywood on the state's language and culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023