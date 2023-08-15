Four months of conflict in Sudan is 'destroying people's lives and violating their basic human rights', humanitarians warn
UN News | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 22:11 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad
6 prominent leaders seek Centre's intervention in addressing unrest among Gujjars, Bakerwals in J-K
South Sudan: UN agencies urge immediate action to avert deepening food crisis
Sudanese authorities seek to re-arrest Bashir-era officials
iMocha and PwC Collaborate to Reshape Professional Skills Development in the Middle East