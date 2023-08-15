Left Menu

Pune: Two arrested for `shouting pro-Pakistan slogan'

Two people have been arrested by Pune police for allegedly shouting the slogan Pakistan Zindabad in Kondhwa area here, an official said on Tuesday.They were booked under section 153 giving provocation with intent to cause riot of the Indian Penal Code, he said. The accused were taken into custody, the police official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 22:12 IST
Pune: Two arrested for `shouting pro-Pakistan slogan'
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been arrested by Pune police for allegedly shouting the slogan ''Pakistan Zindabad'' in Kondhwa area here, an official said on Tuesday.

They were booked under section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. ''We received a complaint on Monday (August 14) evening from some locals that two persons were shouting ''Pakistan Zindabad''. The accused were taken into custody,'' the police official said. The duo were identified as Akbar Nadaf and Tauqir.

Both work as security guards, the official said, adding that one of them is employed at a school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023