Left Menu

US, S Korea, Japan summit not 'provocative' toward China - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 22:14 IST
US, S Korea, Japan summit not 'provocative' toward China - State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

A trilateral summit this week between the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan should not be seen as "provocative" by China, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"There is no reason to view this summit as provocative or any kind of step or effort to incite tensions," Patel said at regular press briefing when he was asked about China's view of the summit. "What this is about is deepening our partnership and collaboration on a number of areas that we believe are in the mutual shared interest of our three countries."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023