Lupin acquires two diabetes drugs from Boehringer Ingelheim

Lupin on Friday said it has acquired two drugs to treat diabetes from Boehringer Ingelheim for an undisclosed amount.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said it has acquired Ondero and Ondero Met, including the trademark rights associated with these brands.

Lupin has been marketing the two brands since 2015 in the Indian market as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

''With the acquisition of Ondero and Ondero Met, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,'' Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said in a statement.

In India, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years have Type-2 Diabetes, while nearly 25 million are pre-diabetic, at higher risk of developing diabetes in the future.

Ondero (Linagliptin) and Ondero Met (Linagliptin + Metformin) are the gold standard in diabetes management, Lupin stated.

This acquisition strengthens the company's commitment to provide superior treatment options for patients navigating the complexities of diabetes, it added.

''The disease burden of diabetes is constantly increasing fueled by the prevalence of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles. This important acquisition reflects our steadfast dedication in empowering healthcare professionals to combat the growing menace of diabetes in India and significantly improve the lives of those facing this challenging disease,'' Lupin President (India Region Formulations) Rajeev Sibal stated.

