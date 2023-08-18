British nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies - BBC

A British nurse was found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked, the BBC reported on Friday.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital and attacking other newborns, often while she was working night shifts, in 2015 and 2016. The jury had been told she poisoned some of her infant victims by injecting them with insulin and others were injected with air or force fed milk.

