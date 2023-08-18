Left Menu

Sweden steps up security at embassies over threats - foreign minister

Sweden raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level on Thursday, saying it had thwarted attacks after Koran burnings and other acts against Islam's holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists. Billstrom told TT that Sweden has increased security at embassies and other missions, without going into detail for security reasons.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:51 IST
Sweden steps up security at embassies over threats - foreign minister
Tobias Billstrom Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden has ramped up security at embassies and other missions due to an incease in threats against Swedish interests abroad, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told TT news agency on Friday. Sweden raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level on Thursday, saying it had thwarted attacks after Koran burnings and other acts against Islam's holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

Billstrom told TT that Sweden has increased security at embassies and other missions, without going into detail for security reasons. "But the safety of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' staff is the highest priority," he said, adding that the safety of families of diplomats and local staff was also taken into account.

"So there are different categories that are affected by this security work that is now being intensified," he said. Billstrom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Anti-Islam activists have damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months in Sweden and also in Denmark, two of the most liberal countries in the world that allow trenchant criticism of religion in the name of free speech. But many Muslims view desecrating the Koran, which they see as the literal word of God, as a grave offence. A media outlet linked to militant group al Qaeda has urged violent retribution.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023