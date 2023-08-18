Left Menu

Murugan idol from later Pallava era temple in Tamil Nadu traced to the US after 23 years

After getting the list of stolen idols from the HSI-USA, action will be taken to retrieve the stone idol of Lord Murugan through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty MLAT to our country, Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Shailesh Kumar Yadav said.On August 3, one Periyasamy Udaiyar from Thachur village filed a complaint with the Idol Wing Police claiming that an idol of Lord Murugan in standing posture was stolen in the year 2,000 from the temple belonging to the 7th or 8th century later Pallava period located in Thachur village.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:54 IST
Murugan idol from later Pallava era temple in Tamil Nadu traced to the US after 23 years
  • Country:
  • India

An idol of Lord Murugan (Subrahmanya), allegedly stolen from a temple of the later Pallava era in Thachur village of Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, has been traced to the US after 23 years, the state Idol Wing CID said on Friday. The police corroborated it with a list of confiscated idols available with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the principal investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security responsible for investigating transnational crimes and threats. ''A detailed investigation is being conducted in this regard. After getting the list of stolen idols from the HSI-USA, action will be taken to retrieve the stone idol of Lord Murugan through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to our country,'' Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Shailesh Kumar Yadav said.

On August 3, one Periyasamy Udaiyar from Thachur village filed a complaint with the Idol Wing Police claiming that an idol of Lord Murugan in standing posture was stolen in the year 2,000 from the temple belonging to the 7th or 8th century (later Pallava period) located in Thachur village. No complaint seems to have been filed at the time of the theft 23 years ago. He alleged that the temple was destroyed during foreign invasions by Malik Kafur and by Mughal kings but was later resurrected. ''There were 13 stone idols of deities at the temple and devotees started worshipping them from 1998 onwards,'' he had said in his complaint, police quoting him said in a release. The idols of Vishnu, Sridevi and Boodevi were recovered and handed over to the Ullundurpettai Sri Adikesava Perumal temple recently by the Idol wing, ADGP Yadav said in the release. Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan, Additional Deputy Superintendents of Police G Balamurugan and K P S Devaraj, and DSP North Zone U Muthuraja were part of the team that traced the idol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023