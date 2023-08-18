Left Menu

Two men held for kidnapping girl after luring her to settle in Nepal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:07 IST
Two men held for kidnapping girl after luring her to settle in Nepal
Two men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Class 9 girl on the pretext of luring her to settle in Nepal for fashion designing and demanded Rs 50 lakh from her father, police here said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as 18-year-old Ravi Kumar, a resident of Behta, Uttar Pradesh; and 24-year-old Akash, a resident of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The girl's mother, a resident of Tahirpur, lodged a police complaint on Wednesday that her 14-year-old daughter went for tution class at Janta colony, but did not return.

A senior police officer said that the girl's mobile phone was found switched off.

The family searched for her at the tution centre and nearby areas, but could not locate her.

They received a ransom call of Rs 50 lakh from their daughter's phone number at night and an unknown person threatened them that she would be harmed if they do not pay, the officer said.

Police analysed 60 to 70 CCTV cameras during investigation and the victim was seen going towards Mansarover Park Metro Station.

One of the suspects was later identified as Ravi Kumar, who was nabbed from near Kashmere Gate when he was trying to take a train to Bihar, said Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Meena.

The DCP said the interrogation revealed that Ravi has a habit of trading in share market and hence he plotted the whole plan along with his friend Akash to get some easy money.

The victim had got in touch with Ravi through Instagram where he deliberately and purposefully enticed her to go to Nepal for fashion designing.

Once they got hold of the girl, they demanded Rs 50 lakh from her family, police said.

The girl was recused from Behta in Loni, Uttar Pradesh, and police arrested Akash.

Two mobile phones belonging to the accused persons on which the planning was made and the victim's phone used for demanding ransom were recovered, the DCP added.

