U.S. taking hard look at North Korea-Russia missile cooperation-Sullivan
Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is concerned about potential cooperation between Russia and North Korea in developing new missile technology, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
Russia and North Korea have recently called for closer military ties but North Korea has denied having any "arms dealings" with Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jarrett
- White House
- Biden
- Jake Sullivan
- Russia
- Renshaw
- North Korea
- North Korea
- Toby Chopra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-What are Russia's new charges against jailed Putin foe Navalny?
Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk
White House says top Russian official pitched North Korea on increasing sale of munitions to Moscow