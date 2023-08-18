Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Iranian president Raisi

18-08-2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance, according to a statement.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

Modi highlighted that the India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilisational connections, including strong people-to-people contact.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including expansion of BRICS, and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

