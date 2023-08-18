PM Modi speaks to Iranian president Raisi
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance, according to a statement.
The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.
Modi highlighted that the India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilisational connections, including strong people-to-people contact.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including expansion of BRICS, and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Iran
- Chabahar Port
- BRICS
- South Africa
- Seyyed
- Narendra Modi
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Iranian
ALSO READ
Nzimande calls on BRICS partners to develop science, innovation capacities
NRF to ensure equitable funding for research: Jitendra Singh at BRICS meet
Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women''s World Cup
South Africa’s BRICS initiative align with India’s G20 priorities: Union Minister Mandaviya
South Africa is out to cause another upset against Netherlands at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023