North Korea scrambled jets after U.S. spy aircraft approached - KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:40 IST
North Korea's military said it had scrambled jets after a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft intruded into its economic zone off its east coast, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.
The incident, which occurred on Thursday, was a "a dangerous military provocation" and North Korea was considering measures to deter future incursions, an unnamed spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in the report.
