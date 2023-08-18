US extends protected status for Ukrainian nationals through spring 2025 -statement
The United States on Friday extended its temporary protected status for Ukraine for 18 months and made other changes that would enable additional eligible Ukrainian nationals to apply for the status, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
The extension will be in effect from October 20 through April 19, 2025, the department said in a statement.
