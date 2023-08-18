Moldova calls Russian decision to deny entry to some officials regrettable
An adviser to Moldova's foreign minister said Russia's decision to deny entry to some Moldovan officials on Friday was regrettable.
"This is not the first time the Russian authorities have resorted to such measures," Igor Zakharov, a communications adviser to the Moldovan foreign minister said.
"The Republic of Moldova is determined to resist destabilising actions," he added.
