Alert sounded after rivers swell in East Singhbhum

With the water levels rising in the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rising due to incessant rains in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, its administration Friday alerted the people living in the catchment areas, an official release said.

The authorities have asked the people residing in the low lying areas to be alert and stay in safe areas. They have been asked not to venture near the river banks and follow the directives of the administration.

An NDRF team was already present in the city to carry out rescue operation, when required.The situation has been aggravated after a gate each of Bankabal and Kharkhai dams in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha were opened and release of 500 cusec of water from Chandil dam in neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district, it said.

Kharkhai river is flowing above its danger level, while the waters of Swarnarekha is approaching the red mark. The water level in both the rivers are swelling continuously, the statement said.

Kharkhai is flowing at 129.46 m against the red mark of 129 m, whereas the present water level of Swarnarekha is at 119.2 m against the danger mark of 121.50 m.

''We are prepared to meet any eventuality and are keeping a vigil on the situation,'' Dhalbhum sub-divisional officer Piyush Sinha told PTI.

The people in the catchment area will be evacuated if the situation deteriorated, he added.

