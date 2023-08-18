Odisha: Man held for impersonating RTI activist, duping people

A man was arrested from Odisha's Koraput district for allegedly impersonating an RTI activist and duping people by promising them to help get various government licences in lieu of money, police said on Friday. He was apprehended on Thursday in connection with a case registered at the Koraput Town Police Station, and a fake identity card of the state's Information and Public Relations Department was recovered from his possession, a senior officer said. The case has been transferred to the Special Task Force under the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police, he said. ''The man used to dupe people by posing as an RTI activist and claiming to have proximity with senior officers. He has also promised them to help get various licences for trades, including liquor business, in lieu of money,'' the officer said.

The accused has been defrauding people for the last two-three years, he claimed.

''Bank accounts of the arrested person show that several cash deposits worth over Rs 2 crore were made in the last 2- 3 years, the STF officer said.

Initial investigation suggests that the accused is a ''member of a larger group indulging in thuggery/ cheating/ impersonation,'' a statement from the STF said. ''It was also noticed that this group uses some mule bank accounts, including that of some dead persons,'' the police said. The accused is a resident of Berhampur but has been staying in Koraput for many years, the official added.

