U.S. judge declares Donald Trump's appeal in E. Jean Carroll case 'frivolous'
Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:29 IST
A U.S. judge on Friday declared that Donald Trump had filed a "frivolous" appeal from his decision not to dismiss the first of writer E. Jean Carroll's two defamation lawsuits against the former U.S. president.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also denied Trump's bid to delay the case while he appeals. A trial is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2024.
