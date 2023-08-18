Left Menu

Naxal arms seizure case: NIA carries out raids at multiple locations across Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:31 IST
Naxal arms seizure case: NIA carries out raids at multiple locations across Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided several premises across Bihar connected with the accused and suspects in a case relating to the seizure of deadly arms and ammunition from cadres of the CPI(Maoist), an official said.

The raids were conducted at nine locations in East Champaran, Sheohar, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts of the state to trace the links of Ram Babu Ram alias ''Rajan'', the self-styled zonal commander of the CPI(Maoist), and Ram Babu Paswan alias ''Dhiraj'', also an active cadre of the proscribed organisation, the official said.

The duo were arrested by the state police on May 4 and are currently under judicial custody.

The case relates to the seizure of two AK-47 Rifles, five magazines and 460 rounds of ammunition, which were found buried in a forest area near Bariakala village in West Champaran district.

The recoveries were made by the state police after a tip-off led them to the Siudi Bandh area of Mashrakh, where the two accused were camping and conspiring to commit a terrorist act. Their interrogation subsequently took the police to the Bariakala village forest area, the official said.

The NIA took over the case on June 23.

''Following extensive investigations, the NIA today cracked down on two premises connected with the two jailed accused and seven premises of other suspects in the case,'' a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The spokesperson said several digital devices, including mobile phones, tablet, HD card and memory card, along with SIM cards, a pocket diary containing mobile numbers, pages containing Naxal content, as well as other incriminating documents were seized during the raids.

''The NIA is examining the various gadgets and documents seized in today's raids and is continuing with its investigations in the case,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023