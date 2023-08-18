Left Menu

Stray dog found eating newborn girl's body in Haryana's Ambala

However, a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain whether the baby was stillborn or she died after being thrown into the drain, police said.The matter came to the fore when some shopkeepers near a government college in Ambala Cantt noticed that a stray dog pulled the childs body out of a drain, brought it to the road and started eating it, they said.They alerted local police and medical authorities.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:39 IST
Stray dog found eating newborn girl's body in Haryana's Ambala
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a newborn girl was found in a drain here on Friday after people noticed a stray dog eating the mortal remains of the baby, police said.

According to police, the infant's umbilical cord was also attached to it, which indicated that she was thrown into the drain soon after birth. However, a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain whether the baby was stillborn or she died after being thrown into the drain, police said.

The matter came to the fore when some shopkeepers near a government college in Ambala Cantt noticed that a stray dog pulled the child's body out of a drain, brought it to the road and started eating it, they said.

They alerted local police and medical authorities. The police soon reached the spot and took the body into its custody and sent it to civil hospital for post-mortem, they said.

CCTV footage of the nearby shops close to the drain was being collected for investigation, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023