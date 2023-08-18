FM to attend joint Finance and Health Ministerial G20 Meeting in Gandhinagar

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:55 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting Gandhinagar on Saturday to attend Joint Finance and Health Ministerial G20 Meeting and later she will review IFSC Gift City functioning.

The Joint Finance and Health Ministerial G20 Meeting at Mahatma Mandir Exhibition and Convention Centre will also be attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The Finance Minister will also visit IFSC Gift City in Gandhinagar on Saturday and review its functioning, it said.

Later, she will chair a three-day Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance that is being organised during August 20-22 at Tent City in Kevadiya, it added.

