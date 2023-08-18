Mexico president says will accept resolution of panel in corn trade spat with US
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will accept the outcome of a trade panel requested by the United States to solve a spat over the Latin American country's move to ban genetically modified corn imports.
The United States on Thursday escalated its objections to Mexico, requesting a dispute settlement panel to carry out negotiations under the North American trade pact.
