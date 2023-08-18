2 killed, 11 injured in blast in Ladakh's Kargil
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:06 IST
India
- India
Two people were killed while 11 others injured when a suspicious object exploded inside a scrap dealer's shop in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday, officials said. A suspicious object exploded inside a scrap dealer's shop in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass, they said. Two people, including a non-local, were killed, while 11 others injured in the explosion, the officials said. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they added.
