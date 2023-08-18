Maharashtra: Raid carried out by revenue dept at Kalher Alimgarh Creek, barges, suction pumps destroyed

A Maharashtra revenue department team on Friday carried out a raid at Kalher Alimgarh Creek in Thane district to curb illegal sand dredging and destroyed equipment being used in the process, an official said.

The tehsildars of Bhiwandi and Thane led the raid under instructions from Additional Collector Manisha Jaybhaye and Collector Ashok Shingare, he said.

''Two barges, three suction pumps and other accessories cumulatively worth Rs 80 lakh used for illegal sand dredging were destroyed,'' the official informed.

