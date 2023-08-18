Maharashtra: Raid carried out by revenue dept at Kalher Alimgarh Creek, barges, suction pumps destroyed
PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A Maharashtra revenue department team on Friday carried out a raid at Kalher Alimgarh Creek in Thane district to curb illegal sand dredging and destroyed equipment being used in the process, an official said.
The tehsildars of Bhiwandi and Thane led the raid under instructions from Additional Collector Manisha Jaybhaye and Collector Ashok Shingare, he said.
''Two barges, three suction pumps and other accessories cumulatively worth Rs 80 lakh used for illegal sand dredging were destroyed,'' the official informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Student unions protest outside Thane college after video showing thrashing of NCC cadets sparks outrage
Maharashtra: Man booked for cheating investors of Rs 9 cr in Thane district
Six injured as bus hits street pole in Thane city
Plan to remodel Thane station awaiting Railway Board nod, says official
Plan to remodel Thane station awaiting Maharashtra govt approval, work will begin after Railway Board nod, says official