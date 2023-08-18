Meeting reviews security arrangements for Budha Amarnath Yatra in J-K's Poonch

Security arrangements for the 10-day Budha Amarnath Yatra in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir were reviewed on Friday, officials said.

Representatives from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other stakeholders attended the meeting, which was aimed at ensuring the safety and smooth passage of pilgrims.

The Joint Intelligence and Security Coordination meeting reviewed the existing security arrangements, logistical plans and coordination strategies for the pilgrimage to the shrine of Budha Amarnath in Poonch district.

The 10-day pilgrimage began on Friday with a batch of over 1,000 pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

''A significant joint security review meeting was conducted at Budhal in Rajouri district to discuss and assess the ongoing preparations for the Budha Amarnath Yatra,'' a defence spokesman said.

The primary focus was to enhance collaboration among all participating agencies to ensure seamless execution and to safeguard the pilgrims, he added. Emphasizing the importance of synergy, the meeting stressed the need for joint efforts to achieve optimal results.

The Budha Amarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the oldest shrines in the Jammu region and attracts a large number of devotees during the annual yatra, which concludes with the arrival of 'Charri Mubarak' (holy mace) at the shrine from the Dashnami Akhara, Poonch.

The sacred Pulsata river flows by the temple and devotees bathe in it before entering the temple.

