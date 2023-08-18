Body of foreign terrorist recovered in J-K's Reasi

A foreign terrorist was killed after he slipped and fell into a deep gorge during an anti-terrorist operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and his body was recovered on Friday morning, officials said.

The terrorist was injured in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on August 5, but he could not be traced then. Another terrorist was killed in the gunbattle in Khawas area of Rajouri district on August 5.

''The body of the second terrorist injured in an encounter at Khawas found by special operations group (SOG) at Dhakikot area of Reasi,'' Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu zone Mukesh Singh said.

Singh said two grenades, three AK magazines, 90 AK rounds, 32 pistol rounds and some other material were recovered from the spot.

The Army, along with the SOG of the police, has been continuing operations in forest areas of Reasi district to track down the terrorist, a defence spokesman said.

During the operations, Army and police personnel deployed along the high ridge lines in forest areas near Dhakikot observed suspicious movement of unidentified persons on late Thursday night, he said.

When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape, the defence spokesman said. The Army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape. The terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in a dense jungle, he said, adding that the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and topography.

During the search operation along with SOG and village defence committee (VDC) members in early morning hours, the body of suspected foreign terrorist was found in the gorge, the spokesman said. A police spokesman said two Pakistani terrorists were trapped by police in an encounter at Gundha Khawas area on August 5. In the encounter, one terrorist was eliminated and another was severely injured, he said.

Joint teams of forces, including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police, were on the lookout for the second terrorist who got injured during the encounter but managed to escape from the site taking advantage of thick foliage, he said.

The terrorist is suspected to be involved in many terror cases in Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on security forces at Kesari Hill and on a village in Dhangri, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)