Left Menu

Body of foreign terrorist recovered in J-K's Reasi

A foreign terrorist was killed after he slipped and fell into a deep gorge during an anti-terrorist operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district and his body was recovered on Friday morning, officials said.The terrorist was injured in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on August 5, but he could not be traced then.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:49 IST
Body of foreign terrorist recovered in J-K's Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

A foreign terrorist was killed after he slipped and fell into a deep gorge during an anti-terrorist operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and his body was recovered on Friday morning, officials said.

The terrorist was injured in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on August 5, but he could not be traced then. Another terrorist was killed in the gunbattle in Khawas area of Rajouri district on August 5.

''The body of the second terrorist injured in an encounter at Khawas found by special operations group (SOG) at Dhakikot area of Reasi,'' Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu zone Mukesh Singh said.

Singh said two grenades, three AK magazines, 90 AK rounds, 32 pistol rounds and some other material were recovered from the spot.

The Army, along with the SOG of the police, has been continuing operations in forest areas of Reasi district to track down the terrorist, a defence spokesman said.

During the operations, Army and police personnel deployed along the high ridge lines in forest areas near Dhakikot observed suspicious movement of unidentified persons on late Thursday night, he said.

When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape, the defence spokesman said. The Army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape. The terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in a dense jungle, he said, adding that the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and topography.

During the search operation along with SOG and village defence committee (VDC) members in early morning hours, the body of suspected foreign terrorist was found in the gorge, the spokesman said. A police spokesman said two Pakistani terrorists were trapped by police in an encounter at Gundha Khawas area on August 5. In the encounter, one terrorist was eliminated and another was severely injured, he said.

Joint teams of forces, including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police, were on the lookout for the second terrorist who got injured during the encounter but managed to escape from the site taking advantage of thick foliage, he said.

The terrorist is suspected to be involved in many terror cases in Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on security forces at Kesari Hill and on a village in Dhangri, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023