Mumbai: Two held for operating sex racket; three women rescued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:50 IST
The Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly operating a sex racket and rescued three women in the western suburbs here, an official said on Friday.

The crime branch had received information about a sex racket being operated through WhatsApp in the western suburb of Borivali, he said. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Thursday laid a trap near Sanjay Gandhi National Park and intercepted a car, which was being used to transport the women to their clients, the official said.

Two men were arrested and three women were rescued by the team, he said, adding that three mobile phones and the car were seized.

The accused allegedly sent photos of women and their rates to customers on WhatsApp, the official said.

A case under section 370 (3) (trafficking) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered, he said.

