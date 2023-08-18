Left Menu

Yasin Malik's wife appointment shows Pak harbouring terrorism: BJP's Tarun Chugh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:55 IST
Yasin Malik's wife appointment shows Pak harbouring terrorism: BJP's Tarun Chugh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Friday slammed the appointment of jailed Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik's wife Mishal Hussain Malik as a special advisor to Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, saying it vindicated India's charge that the country harbours terrorists who attack India.

''Mishal Hussain Malik's appointment endorses India's claim that Pakistan is harbouring terrorism and terrorists,'' BJP national general secretary and its in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir Tarun Chugh said in a statement.

He said Pakistan has always provided refuge to ''most wanted terrorists'' involved in subversive activities in India.

Mishal Hussain Malik has long been spreading fabricated stories against India and its Army while her husband, a terrorist involved in the killing of security personnel and civilians, including Kashmiri Pandits, is serving a life sentence, Chugh said.

''Instead of reining in elements inimical to peace, Pakistan is repeatedly resorting to such actions that harms national interest of India. We urge international bodies to take cognizance of the matter and stop Pakistan from giving political space to terrorists,'' Chugh said.

Malik was included among five Special Advisors to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023