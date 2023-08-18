Left Menu

Eatery worker arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Noida

The accused had gone into hiding after the incident but was held near a school in Sector 22 today following a tip-off, a police spokesperson said.The 18-year-old accused works at an eatery shop in Noida and hails from Aligarh district.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:56 IST
Eatery worker arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

An eatery worker was on Friday arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl inside her home in his neighbourhood, police here said.

The alleged incident took place on August 16, when the girl and her 11-year-old brother were in the house while their parents were out for work, the police said.

"An FIR was lodged immediately at the Sector 24 police station and an investigation was launched into the matter. The accused had gone into hiding after the incident but was held near a school in Sector 22 today following a tip-off," a police spokesperson said.

The 18-year-old accused works at an eatery shop in Noida and hails from Aligarh district. He lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl and was known to her family, frequently visiting their home, too, the official said. The FIR has been lodged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

The accused was produced in a local court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023