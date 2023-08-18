Left Menu

Autopsy conducted on body of underage rape victim in Telangana

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 18-08-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 21:11 IST
An autopsy was conducted on Friday at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad on the body of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly gangraped in Peddapalli district four days ago, police said.

The autopsy report is awaited, they said.

Earlier, a special police team of Peddapalli police shifted the girl's body from her native state of Madhya Pradesh to the Hyderabad hospital for postmortem, they said.

The postmortem report is crucial as the offence needs to be confirmed through scientific investigation, they said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO was registered by the Basanth Nagar Police in Peddapalli district against unknown persons, police said.

The crime is said to have taken place on August 14.

The girl, who sustained injuries during the alleged rape in a place where she was living, died while traveling to her home state.

She was working as a construction labourer near Peddapalli town.

''Four persons allegedly raped her, as per the complaint lodged by the girl's brother," police said.

Some suspects have been picked up and are being questioned in connection with the incident.

