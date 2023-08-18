Left Menu

Rs 45 lakh worth counterfeit notes seized in Chennai, two held

He confessed that along with his friend V Subramanian, he printed the currency notes, said police.Both Annamalai and Subramanian, from Chennai, were arrested and remanded, a press release issued by Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, said.

  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, who attempted to exchange counterfeit currency of Rs 500 denomination in Nungambakkam here, were arrested and Rs 45.2 lakh worth of fake notes besides machinery were seized from them, said police on Friday. An alert vegetable shopkeeper Mani, who was given four Rs 500 currency notes by a ''customer'' who bought vegetables from his shop on August 17, became suspicious and informed the police.

A police team immediately arrived at the shop opposite Valluvar Kottam and detained the suspect for interrogation. He was later identified as A Annamalai. He confessed that along with his friend V Subramanian, he printed the currency notes, said police.

Both Annamalai and Subramanian, from Chennai, were arrested and remanded, a press release issued by Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, said.

