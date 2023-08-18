Left Menu

Government auditor of cooperative societies held while taking bribe

A special auditor of cooperative societies has been arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh at Dhule in north Maharashtra, an Anti Corruption Bureau ACB official said on Friday.The accused was identified as Sakharam Kadu Thakre 56, special auditor, co-operative societies, Dhule. A case has been registered with Dhule city police and further investigations are on.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 21:26 IST
Government auditor of cooperative societies held while taking bribe
  • Country:
  • India

A special auditor of cooperative societies has been arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh at Dhule in north Maharashtra, an Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Sakharam Kadu Thakre (56), special auditor, co-operative societies, Dhule. Thakre had additional charge as liquidator, Sri Mahalaxmi Urban Co-operative Credit Society Ltd, Yaval, district Jalgaon.

He allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for transferring a shop in a commercial complex at Savda which was in the possession of Shri Mahalaxmi Urban Co-operative Credit Society Ltd and the deposit amount for it in the name of the complainant, Jalgaon resident. After the complainant informed the ACB, it laid a trap and on August 17, the auditor was caught red-handed while accepting bribe at his office in Dhule, the official said. A case has been registered with Dhule city police and further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023