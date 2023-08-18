Left Menu

Local hunters arrested for man's murder in Kerala's Idukki

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 18-08-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 21:31 IST
Three suspected hunters were arrested for allegedly shooting a man dead when he was sleeping in his house in Idukki district of Kerala a few days ago, police said on Friday.

Sunny Thomas Palakkal (57) was found lying in a pool of blood in his bedroom on August 15 night, and a bullet was recovered from his body later, they said.

Four bullets fired from a country-made gun left marks on the kitchen door of his tiny house, located adjacent to a cardamom plantation at Mavadi in Nedumkandam town in this high-range district.

The police said the nature of the bullets recovered from the premises indicated the involvement of local hunters.

An investigation was launched soon after the incident, leading to the arrest of the accused, police added.

The accused have been identified as Saji (50), Binu (40), and Vineesh (38).

Police said Sunny was killed for allegedly providing information to police about the illicit liquor business of Binu, leading to his arrest recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

