3 killed, 11 injured in explosion in Ladakh's Kargil

Three people were killed while 10 sustained injuries in an explosion inside a scrap dealer's shop in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday, officials said.

A ''suspicious'' object exploded in the shop located in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass, they said.

Three people, including a non-local, were killed, while the injured were taken to a hospital, they said. Police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)