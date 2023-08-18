3 killed, 11 injured in explosion in Ladakh's Kargil
Three people were killed while 10 sustained injuries in an explosion inside a scrap dealer's shop in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday, officials said.
A ''suspicious'' object exploded in the shop located in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass, they said.
Three people, including a non-local, were killed, while the injured were taken to a hospital, they said. Police have registered a case.
