UP: Man tied to tree, thrashed; six booked after video goes viral

Six persons were booked on Friday for allegedly beating up a man who trespassed into a neighbour's house in a village here, police said.

The police action was initiated after a video of the man being thrashed went viral on social media, they added.

The incident took place in the Patti area here on August 13 when Ravi Soni (23) who had come to visit his maternal grandmother's house in Ramapur village allegedly trespassed into the house of Akhtar, Additional Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said.

A few villagers caught Soni and thrashed him after tying him to a tree, Mishra said.

The police learnt about the incident's video on Thursday and ordered a preliminary investigation into the matter, the ASP said.

''Based on our investigation, we have lodged an FIR against six persons,'' the ASP said, adding that further inquiry is underway.

