Mirwaiz sends legal notice to J-K govt over his 'detention'

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday sent a legal notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration over his 'house detention'. The notice by Mirwaiz's lawyer, Nazir Ahmad Ronga, was sent to the chief secretary, copies of which were also sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and DGP Dilbag Singh. In the notice, Ronga said his client is the leading religious and Islamic figure of Jammu and Kashmir, and is also a scholar and preacher. His endeavours to promote good over bad, eradicate evil and malice is well acknowledged, the notice said. The lawyer said Mirwaiz has been "deprived" of not only religious rights but his liberty has also been curtailed. "My client has been experiencing all this for last four years incessantly on account of his illegal detention by the state authority. All this has been done in view of events post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A which is violative of Article 21 and 25-28 and that requires to be prevented under law,'' he said. Ronga said the "ironical part" of the entire scenario is that my client has been detained "illegally" without serving of any order of detention upon him. "He (Mirwaiz) is not allowed to move outside his residence as a large contingent of police personnel has been deployed therein to curb his movement. He has not been informed as to why he has been detained nor has any ground of detention been provided to him,'' he added. The notice also said that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has declined Mirwaiz's detention in categorical terms by claiming that the administration has not detained him and that he can move to any place.

"But, on the other hand, the deployment of large contingent of security forces outside the Nigeen residence of my client nullifies the aforesaid stand of lieutenant governor which speaks volumes. The unfortunate part is that Mirwaiz has not been allowed to participate in funeral and burial proceedings of his close relatives and near ones. He has been prevented to perform and lead Friday congregational prayers which again is the violation of his right to religion," it said. Earlier, in a statement, the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid -- the managing body of the grand mosque at Nowhatta here –- said Mirwaiz has been pushed to take the legal route in view of the ''conflicting statements'' made by Sinha.

In an interview to podcast 'The Lallantop,' Sinha said Mirwaiz could go wherever he wanted with security.

''I have made up my mind for the Friday prayer, let everything go peacefully he (Mirwaiz) will also offer Friday prayers. He can go wherever he wants with security,'' the LG said.

However, the Anjuman said despite repeated appeals for his release from all quarters and the LG's statements, Mirwaiz continues to be under house detention since 2019.

