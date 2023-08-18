Telangana Guv seeks report on 'assault' on woman at police station

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday sought a report from top government officials regarding the alleged assault on a woman at a police station here.

Soundararajan was deeply anguished upon learning about the alleged assault of ''Lambada tribal women at a police station in Rachakonda Commissionarate limits on August 15 through media reports'', a Raj Bhavan press communique said Friday night.

She has called for a detailed report on the incident from the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, within 48 hours, it said.

Further, the Governor has directed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Ranga Reddy district branch, to visit the victim's house and provide all necessary support she requires immediately, it said.

Two police personnel were suspended on Thursday for allegedly "assaulting" a woman who was picked up in connection with a case of public nuisance here.

