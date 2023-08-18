Left Menu

MP High Court division bench stays conviction of two IAS officers in contempt case

The officials did not follow the court orders and instead they terminated her service in 2021, he said.When the petitioner again moved the high court to challenge termination, the court granted a stay, he said.The contempt petition was filed as the authorities did not reinstate her in service, the counsel said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 22:47 IST
MP High Court division bench stays conviction of two IAS officers in contempt case
  • Country:
  • India

A two-judge bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Friday stayed a single bench's decision to convict former Chhatarpur district collector Shailendra Singh and then additional collector Amar Bahadur Singh in a contempt of court case.

Earlier in the day, Justice G S Ahluwalia awarded simple imprisonment of seven days to the two IAS officers, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on them.

The bench of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice V Mishra, however, stayed the order when the two officials immediately moved it. Rachna Dwivedi, a block coordinator with the Janpad Panchayat Chattarpur, had filed a contempt of court petition in the matter.

Advocate D K Tripathi, her lawyer, said Dwivedi, a contractual employee, was transferred twice despite the high court's interim orders staying her transfers in 2017. The officials did not follow the court orders and instead they terminated her service in 2021, he said.

When the petitioner again moved the high court to challenge termination, the court granted a stay, he said.

The contempt petition was filed as the authorities did not reinstate her in service, the counsel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023